Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post sales of $468.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.36 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $411.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $89.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

