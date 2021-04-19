FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 955,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $319.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

