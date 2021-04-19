Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

About Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

