FB Financial (FBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In other news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FBK. Truist increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

