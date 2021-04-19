FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $346.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $357.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

