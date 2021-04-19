Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 198.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229,136 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

