Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 269,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 376,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 133,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $1,941,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

