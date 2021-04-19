Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 3.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $132,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,447. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.41 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.