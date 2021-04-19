Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 992,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 166,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $46.94 on Monday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

