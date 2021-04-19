Financial Analysis: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) & Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and Dine Brands Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dine Brands Global 0 2 6 0 2.75

FAT Brands presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.77%. Dine Brands Global has a consensus target price of $96.22, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and Dine Brands Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $22.50 million 4.54 -$1.02 million ($0.09) -94.33 Dine Brands Global $910.18 million 1.74 $104.35 million $6.95 13.34

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dine Brands Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -48.26% -553.81% -5.65% Dine Brands Global -10.52% -17.91% 2.58%

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,642 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,769 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 621 IHOP franchised restaurants and two Applebee's franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

