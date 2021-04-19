Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Lowered to Hold at SEB Equity Research

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of Finnair Oyj stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.92. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,935. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Finnair Oyj has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

