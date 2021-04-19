Firo Hits One Day Volume of $14.33 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $12.96 or 0.00023243 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Firo has a market cap of $152.60 million and $14.33 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,768.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.66 or 0.03885115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.02 or 0.00469846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $890.84 or 0.01597408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.35 or 0.00638993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.92 or 0.00528836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00059979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00406261 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,772,438 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

