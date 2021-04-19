First BanCorp. (FBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

