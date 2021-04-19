First Bank (FRBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bank stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

