First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 168,999 shares.The stock last traded at $25.42 and had previously closed at $25.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

