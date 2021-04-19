First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of FCNCA opened at $857.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $820.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.27. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $303.18 and a 12-month high of $887.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.