First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post sales of $123.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $111.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $492.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $509.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $486.05 million, with estimates ranging from $458.20 million to $513.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,473 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

