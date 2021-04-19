First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after buying an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

