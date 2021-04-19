First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Decreased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $179.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

