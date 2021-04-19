First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.50.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $179.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.07. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.