First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $179.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $180.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

