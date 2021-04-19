First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $80.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

