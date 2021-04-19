First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

Shares of FSLR opened at $80.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. First Solar has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Solar by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

