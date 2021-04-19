First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.16% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

