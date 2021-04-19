First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after buying an additional 1,684,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,529,000 after buying an additional 207,799 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,594,000 after buying an additional 296,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after buying an additional 445,342 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after buying an additional 1,009,008 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.