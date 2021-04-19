First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,171 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 5.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.72% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,399,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

