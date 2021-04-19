FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.68. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.64. 156,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

