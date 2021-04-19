FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $207.74

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$207.74 and last traded at C$204.18, with a volume of 11812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$206.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$191.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$180.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,261,000.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

