Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv stock opened at $125.09 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

