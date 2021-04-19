Fiserv, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $125.09 on Monday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

