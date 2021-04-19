flatexDEGIRO’s (FNNTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $$123.82 during trading on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $123.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28.
flatexDEGIRO Company Profile
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.