flatexDEGIRO’s (FNNTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $$123.82 during trading on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $123.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.