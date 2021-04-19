FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $291.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $295.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

