Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $267.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $176,526.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 151,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,506.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $50,052.45. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.