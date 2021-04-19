FLO Price Reaches $0.0787 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $116,087.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 141.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.