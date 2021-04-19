Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

