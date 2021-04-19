FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0643 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $20.17 million and $78,578.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00063596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00087132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00605328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00039443 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.