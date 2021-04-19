Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

