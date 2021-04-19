Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 11,900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.48. 186,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,643,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

