Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Loews worth $25,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Loews by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Loews by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Loews by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

