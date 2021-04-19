Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.76. 509,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,941,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.