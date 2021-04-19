Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 8,301 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $103.29. 42,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,216. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23.

