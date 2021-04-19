Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($6.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12.

FBRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

FBRX traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,514. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $483.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

