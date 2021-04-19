Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,020 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.07% of FOX worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in FOX by 2,919.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in FOX by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in FOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.76. 85,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.