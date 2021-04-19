FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in FOX by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.