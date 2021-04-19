Fractal Reaches One Day Volume of $314,983.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $314,983.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00272717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00024361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,689.90 or 1.00056772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.06 or 0.00907553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00600978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.