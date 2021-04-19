Frax Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.30 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $114.16 million and $10.30 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00270067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,525.95 or 1.15740604 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00023880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.55 or 0.00910143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00599703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 114,319,386 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.