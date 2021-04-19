Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Sells C$35,720.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$35,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,280.
Freegold Ventures stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.74. The company had a trading volume of 329,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$243.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 55.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Freegold Ventures
