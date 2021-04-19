Frontier Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41.75 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003890 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $80.14 million and approximately $41.75 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00629176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040093 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

