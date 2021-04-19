FUD.finance (FUD) Hits Market Cap of $432,356.02

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for about $18.30 or 0.00033350 BTC on exchanges. FUD.finance has a market cap of $432,356.02 and $8,813.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.69 or 0.00644403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039393 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.