FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,676,164. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

